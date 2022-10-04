EN
    Life expectancy 1.6 years lower in Italy’s south than north - report

    ROME. KAZINFORM Life expectancy in southern Italy was 81.3 years in 2021, 1.6 years lower than for northern Italy (82.9 years), ISTAT said on Monday in its Equitable and Sustainable Well-being (BES) report.

    The life expectancy for central Italy was 82.8 years ISTAT said the life expectancy for Italy as a whole last year was 82.4 years, ANSA reports.

    It said the north-south divide could also been seen in educational attainment.

    It said that 35.8% of pupils in northern Italy finished middle school with an inadequate level of numeracy, compared to 60% in southern Italy.


