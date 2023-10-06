Life expectancy exceeds 74 years old in Kazakhstan

Positive changes in healthcare indicators influenced the average life expectancy at birth up to 74.44 years which grew by four years since 2021, Kazinform reports.

Health promotion of the nation is one of the major tasks of Kazakhstan. The country’s mortality rates dropped by 29% as compared to 2021 thanks to the development of program documents. Deaths from cardiovascular diseases reduced by 33%, cancer deaths decreased by 8%, maternal mortality dropped by more than threefold. In 2022 the infant mortality decreased by 4.6% against the same period of 2021, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.