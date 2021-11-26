Life expectancy in Brazil up to 76.8 years

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The increase in the life expectancy at birth in Brazil in 2021 was 76.8 years—up two months and 26 days from the previous year (76.6 years).

According to the government’s statistics agency IBGE, however, the age was estimated as though the country had not been impacted by COVID-19. Therefore, the IBGE has not considered the mortality crisis caused by the disease that year.

The effects of COVID-19 not considered, life expectancy for men was reported at 73.3 years in 2020. For women, it stood at 80.3 years, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Life expectancy comes as part of a survey called Mortality Charts, based on population forecasts, with data from demographic censuses.

After the publication of the results in each demographic census, the IBGE puts together new estimated mortality charts. The last charts were based on 2021, the year when the last census operation was carried out in Brazil.

«A new set of mortality charts will be drafter after the publication of the figures from the 2022 census, when IBGE will have a more accurate estimate on the population exposed to the risk of dying and the deaths observed in the last decade,» the note from the institute reads.