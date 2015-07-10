EN
    19:11, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Life expectancy of Kazakhstanis made 71.6 years

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The life expectancy of Kazakhstanis has made 71.6 years, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev told at the CCS press conference.

    "One of the most important indicators for the country is life expectancy of people. Comparing our present life expectancy totaling 71.6 years to the indicators of 2010, it increased by 3.6%," B. Saparbayev specified.

    As he noted thanks to implementation of "Salamatty Kazakhstan" program, all main indicators of the health of the population saw positive dynamics. The total mortality, maternal mortality and infant mortality is reducing. The number of tuberculosis incidences, oncologic diseases and cardiovascular diseases is decreasing as well. The national screening program, which was recently introduced, is also helping to improve the health of people. About 2.4 million people were examined within this program last year.

