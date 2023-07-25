EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:17, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Lifeguard saves five people on first day on job in Italy

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old lifeguard saved five people on her first day on the job at Sabaudia south of Rome last Friday, Roman daily Il Messaggero reported Monday, ANSA reports.

    Noemi Marangoni, from Pontinia, saved an elderly man, three others who had tried to pull him out, and another man from swirling currents at the Bufalara beach near Latina.
    She did so even without her regulation 'Baywatch' equipment, which was yet to arrive at the beach.
    The swimmers braved the strong currents in order to get away from sweltering temperatures on the beach.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!