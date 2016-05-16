Light aircraft crashes near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - A single-engine plane has crashed in the Angeles National Forest in the US state of California, local media reported.

According to Southern California Public Radio, air-traffic controllers on Sunday lost contact with the Cessna 182 aircraft en route from San Diego to Santa Monica when the plane was flying 17 miles away from the Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles.

A local fire department helicopter crew managed to spot the aircraft despite the clouds, the broadcaster reported.

No official information on casualties and the number of people aboard the plane was immediately available, Sputniknews.com reports.