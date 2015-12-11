Light industry enterprise starts operation in South Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during a nationwide teleconference "New industrialization of Kazakhstan. The results of 2015 "Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched a hosiery factory in the South Kazakhstan region.

According to Kairat Balabiyev, director of LLP "Alem BT", the company industry will annually produce 16 million units of goods using South Korean technology. The goods will be sold in domestic and foreign markets. The project was commissioned in the territory of special economic zone "Ontustic". To date there have been implemented 10 projects worth 28 billion tenge which employed 2144 people. In turn the President noted that Kazakhstan needs to develop light industry.