Light rail to cost Astana KZT 16.2 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is supposed to channel KZT 16.2 billion for realization of the light rail transport (LRT) project in Astana, Kazinform reports referring to the Investments and Development Ministry.

KZT 9.1 billion will be utilized this year while the rest of the allotted means will be used in 2019.



"Currently, the participant of the Chinese companies' consortium, China Railway No.2 Engineering Group Co., Ltd, is engaged in piles and trestle support foundation works. 121 units of heavy vehicles and 2,262 workers are working at the railroad construction objects. As of June 16, 80.5% of bored piles, 35 % of foundation grills, 10.1% of prefabricated girders have been already installed," Minister Zhenis Kassymbek told a government meeting on Tuesday.



As earlier reported, Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev said that the construction of the light railway will be completed at the close of 2019. A 22.5 km long elevated road, including 18 stations, 10 underground crosswalks and 8 ground level pedestrian crossings will be built.



The project has been implemented by 23% so far.