Light rail tramway line to be launched in Almaty in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty city will get its own light rail transport in the immediate future, a source at "Kazakhstani center of public and private partnership" JSC said.

According to Galymbek Mamrayev, Vice CEO of the company, the first line of light rail transport is expected to be launched in Almaty city in 2018. "Today we've had a meeting with investor from South Korea - a representative of GS E&C here in Astana. The project of the light rail tramway line was initiated in 2013 and is to be completed by yearend. After today's meeting, we also plan to participate in a roadshow on September 16-17 in Singapore," Mr. Mamrayev told Kazinform correspondent. Mr. Mamrayev added that projected cost of the project will amount to $500-600 million. In conclusion, he said that the first line will link a bus terminal in the western part of Almaty city and Zhetysu Street.