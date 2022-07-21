EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:25, 21 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 at U.S. Army base

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM One U.S. Army Reserve soldier died and nine others were injured Wednesday after a lightning bolt struck a training area at Fort Gordon in the southeastern state of Georgia, Xinhua reported.

    A base spokesperson told U.S. media outlets that the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. (1510 GMT) when there was bad weather in the area and that the soldiers «sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.»

    The soldiers were taken to a medical center at the base for treatment, the spokesperson added.

    The Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, authorities said


    Photo: Tai Doick/ Fort Gordon Public Affairs Office


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!