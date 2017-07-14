Likely rivals of Kairat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The draw for the third qualifying round of the Europa League has been held at UEFA headquarters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For now, two Kazakhstani football clubs continue to struggle in the tournament - Almaty city's "Kairat" and Pavlodar's "Irtysh". In the second qualifying round only the first matches have been played so far. Both Kazakh clubs tied 1:1 with their rivals - Albanian "Skënderbeu Korçë" and Serbian "Red Star Belgrade" respectively.

The winner of "Kairat" vs. "Skënderbeu Korçë" will play against the winner of the pair "Shamrock Rovers" (Ireland) - "Mladá Boleslav" (Czech Republic).

The first match will take place in Ireland or the Czech Republic, the return one - in Kazakhstan or Albania.

The winner of "Irtysh" - "Red Star Belgrade" pair will meet with "Sparta Prague" from the Czech Republic.

The matches of the third qualifying round will be held on July 27 (the first match) and on August 3 (the return one). The return matches of the second qualifying round, determining whether the Kazakh clubs will pass on or not, will be held on July 20.