Limo crash kills 20 in U.S. state of New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - 20 people were killed on Saturday when a limousine "failed to stop" at an intersection in upstate New York and struck a parked vehicle, police said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time on Saturday when the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, about 160 miles (or 257 km) north of New York City, and failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 30 A and then collided with a SUV parked nearby, according to local police.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, authorities said all 20 victims were adults, including 18 people in the limousine and two bystanders.

"Everyone inside the limousine was killed," Christopher Fiore, first deputy superintendent of the New York State Police, told the press.

Authorities are still notifying the families of victims and declined to release the victims' names, according to the police.

Further investigation of the accident is underway.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had been sent to the site to assist in the investigation. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the crash was "the most deadly transportation accident in this country since February 2009".

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday that he had directed state agencies "to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy."

Photo: timesunion.com