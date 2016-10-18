Linz hosts Kazakh-Austrian Business Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Austrian city of Linz hosted the Kazakh-Austrian Business Forum with the participation of co-chairpersons Meiram Pshembayev and Richard Schenz, primeminister.kz reported.

The representatives of Kazakhstani and Austrian companies specializing in machine building, food, industry, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, construction, finance and investments, tourism etc. attended the event.



The sides informed each other of their countries' investment environments and discussed the opportunities of cooperation development.



The delegation of Kazakhstan participated also in an exhibition of export potential of Austrian business. In turn, Kazakhstani companies offered to wo launch some projects in alternative energy sector, oil and gas equipment, IT and agricultural vehicles production.



The participants discussed also the issues hindering further development of cooperation, taxation and visa facilitation issues etc.



Kazakhstani companies offered to cooperate in the following areas:

- Alternative energy, joint manufacture and export of transformers, JSC Alageum Electric - AVL, VA Intertrading AG;

- Oil and gas equipment, LLP Kazakhselmash Corporation - SONNEK;

- IT, Kazakhstan Association of Automation and Robotics - S&T AG, Fabasoft AG;

- Manufacture of agricultural vehicles, LLP MASHZAVOD No.1, JSC Agromash Holding, PÖTTINGER$

- New materials, LLP Almatinskiye Kraski - Rembrandtin;

- Compressor equipment, LLP Kazcompressormash - LMF



The meeting of the Business Council ended with signing an Agreement on Cooperation between the Federal State of Upper Austria and Pavlodar region.