Lionel Messi confirmed as new Inter Miami captain, says coach Martino

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Soccer star Lionel Messi is officially the new captain of Inter Miami, head coach Tata Martino confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

Messi took the captain's armband after subbing in for his debut against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, WAM reports.

Earlier this season the club's captain had been Brazilian midfielder Gregore, but he is currently out due to a foot injury. DeAndre Yedlin then took the job, and he is the one who handed the band over to Messi when the star checked in early in the second half.

Martino was asked the question about the teams captaincy in Spanish, and said yes, while adding that Messi had been the captain in his debut as well.

Martino said it is possible that the longer Messi and former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets play, they might even start games.