TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today at 3.40 p.m. two wagons loaded with liquefied gas have derailed near the village of Kalpe in Karatal district, Almaty region.

According to the prosecutor's office of Almaty region the railroad train was heading to Kapshagai town. Residents of nearby settlements were immediately evacuated. Emergency workers are working hard to eliminate the consequences of the derailment.