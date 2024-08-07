Lisa of BLACKPINK to drop new single next week

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release her new single, "New Woman," next week, the song's distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The rapper also shared the news of her new release on the homepage of her own label, Lloud Co.

"New Woman," due out Aug. 16, marks her first release in about two months since "Rockstar" in late June.

The new song features Spanish pop star Rosalia, a Grammy Award winner.

Lisa demonstrated her global popularity with "Rockstar," which reached No. 8 on a global chart of the global music streaming giant Spotify and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.