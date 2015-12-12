Lithuania closes Vilnius-Moscow railroad route due to low demand

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - Lithuania's state railroad company has closed its Vilnius-Moscow-Vilnius route. The country's last train serving the route has arrived in Moscow on Saturday.

"Direct passenger communication at the route is stopped due to dramatically dropped demand," the Lithuanian company said. In 2014, the company served 72,900 passengers, while in 2013 - 100,700.

This is the second railroad route, which Lithuania is closing within the current year. From June 1, train communication was stopped between Vilnius and St. Petersburg. In 2014, Lithuanian trains served 42,500 passengers, having demonstrated a decline by 40% year-on-year.

Now, the railroad company is serving only one international route - between Vilnius and Minsk (Belarus). In 2014, the company transported 330 thousand passengers (in 2013 - 318.7 thousand).

Source: TASS