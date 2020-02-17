Lithuania looks to join OBOR, expand ports co-op with Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Lithuania is looking to take part in One Belt One Road Initiative (OBOR) using country’s transport and logistical assets, a representative of Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications told Trend.

Talking about the transport cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan, the official said that it has been expanding lately but it still has great prospective.

«Increase of cargo transportation volume between two countries, especially cargo transit is the biggest priority in 2020. Lithuania is proposing that Kazakhstan uses Lithuania’s logistical and transportation assets to export goods to Europe and also looks into Kazakhstan’s logistical assets to use them for exporting goods to Asia,» the official said.

The representative also noted that Lithuania considers One Belt One Road Initiative (The New Silk Road), where Kazakhstan is actively taking part, to be of great interest.

«We examine options and possibilities to be a part of this route. Such logistical objects as Khorgos Gate or seaport Aktau have been under focus of Lithuanian logistic and transport companies for many years and stay the same in 2020,» the official said.

Another priority for bilateral cooperation in 2020 is setting direct flights, which would help to increase bilateral cooperation in fields such as business, tourism and culture, the official said.

«The main and specific objective is to improve the existing level of cooperation, which, despite all its achievements, still has a lot of room for increase. We propose that Kazakh companies invest in Lithuanian free economic zones. Lithuania, in turn, is looking into possibilities of investing in Kazakh industrial zones,» the official concluded.