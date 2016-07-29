EN
    17:29, 29 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Lithuania refuses to extradite Kazakh conman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Court of Appeal of Lithuania has refused to extradite Syrym Shalabayev, Kazakh conman and brother-in-law of Kazakhstani fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, to Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

    It was noted that this was the final word in the case, RIA Novosti reports.

    Recall that a couple of years ago Mr. Shalabayev was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court in Great Britain, but managed to flee the country. He is also suspected of embezzling millions of dollars in Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

    Shalabayev was detained in the capital of Lithuania Vilnius in July 2015.

