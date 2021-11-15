Lithuania requires people to wear medical masks

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - The Lithuanian government approved the Health Ministry's proposal that medical masks or respirators are required indoor to cover both mouth and nose. This will come into effect on Nov. 15, the Lithuanian National Television and Radio reported, Xinhua reports.

Lithuania has registered 1,433 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and 16 of 19 fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, the country's statistics office said on Sunday morning.

The 14-day infection rate reached 1,233.2 per 100,000 people over the past 24 hours.

Starting from Oct. 1, people in Lithuania must wear masks in all indoor public places. Until Nov. 10, fabric masks were also allowed, but now they have to be replaced with medical masks or respirators.