Lithuania’s Honorary Consulate to open in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM This summer the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania will open in North Kazakhstan region to expand the economic, business, and cultural ties, governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Gintautas Vasiulis visited the region to debate the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

Last year the sales between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania grew by 1.7-fold to reach 2.2 million dollars. It is expected to increase sales up to 10 million dollars. The Governor invited Lithuania businesses to invest in North Kazakhstan since the region is ready to create the necessary conditions.

The governor added the parties plan to boost cooperation in agriculture, the manufacturing industry, and alternative energy sources.

Photo: gov.kz