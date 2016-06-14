Lithuania signed agreement on participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Lithuania on June 13, 2016.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, R. Zhoshybayev met with Minister of Environment of Lithuania Kestutis Treciokas, Commissioner of the national section of Lithuania at the EXPO-2017 Romas Yankauskas and representatives of business structures of the country within the framework of his visit.

At the meeting with Kestutis Treciokas and Romas Yankauskas, Rapil Zhoshybayev discussed the state and prospects of bilateral interaction between the countries, the terms of participation of Lithuania and local companies representing the sphere of green technologies in the EXPO-2017 and the promising projects of Lithuania in the field of renewable and alternative energy sources.

Given the theme of the exhibition in Astana K. Treciokas informed that the Sustainable energy concept of Lithuania till 2050 was adopted in the country in order to move from atomic energy to alternative energy sources in Lithuania. According to the concept, the share of renewable energy sources in the energy balance of Lithuania can reach 60% by 2040 and over 95% by 2050.

Upon completion of the meeting R. Zhoshybayev and R. Yankauskas signed an agreement on participation of Lithuania in the EXPO-2017.

As of today, 90 world countries and 16 international organizations officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition.



