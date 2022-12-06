Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Lithuania welcomes comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis who is paying his official visit to Astana, said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During his visit to the Kazakh capital, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed Kazakhstan and Lithuania should further develop the relations between their peoples and countries, adding his country welcomes Kazakhstan’s commitment to its multi-vector policy.

Gabrielius Landsbergis went on to add that the EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in terms of diversification of its economy and Kazakhstan happens to be EU’s key partner in diversification of such sectors as energy, trade and logistics. According to him, Kazakhstan’s geographical location allows to solve many issues in transport and logistics sphere and that is a priority in the Kazakh-Lithuanian relations.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also said his country welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan, especially in terms of human rights and is ready to share its experience and know-how in IT technologies, digitalization, green and renewable energy.

A delegation of Lithuanian businessmen who came to Astana with Foreign Minister Landsbergis, in his words, are quite interested in developing business cooperation with their Kazakhstani colleagues.