    18:39, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Lithuanian MP praises democratic processes in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The snap parliamentary elections symbolize the democratic processes in Kazakhstan, says Lithuanian parliamentarian Gediminas Jakavonis.

    "I would like to note that Kazakhstan keeps its eye on the big picture. Your country has a long-term strategy. The Kazakhstan-2050 State Program is a wise step amid global crisis," Mr. Jakavonis said at a press briefing in Astana on Sunday.
    "The election [to Majilis] is the example of democratic processes in Kazakhstan," the Lithuanian MP added.

