EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Little beauty from Atyrau to represent Kazakhstan at int'l beauty pageant

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A little beauty from Atyrau will represent Kazakhstan at the Little Miss and Mister World 2019 beauty pageant, Kazinform reports.

    Altynai Ramazanova from Atyrau won the grand prix of the Republican Beauty contest Little Prince and Princess of Asia, granting her the right to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming international pageant.

    Altynai was only 4 when she claimed the crown of Little Miss Atyrau 2018. null

    At the Republican Beauty Pageant Little Prince and Princess of Asia she surpassed 30 beauties from all corners of Kazakhstan.

    She will travel to Bodrum in May to partake in the forthcoming beauty pageant.

    Tags:
    Events Atyrau region Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!