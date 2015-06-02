EN
    17:16, 02 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Little boy crashed to death by truck near Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck in Ilyinka village near the Kazakh capital.

    The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 30) in the yard of a residential complex. Local police say that the boy who was hit by the truck was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. They are still investigating how the accident happened. Meanwhile, the driver was placed under house arrest on June 1.

