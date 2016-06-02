Little girl falls 6 floors down in Aktobe, miraculously survives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little girl miraculously survived after she fell 6 floors down of an apartment block in Aktobe on May 28, Kazinform has learnt from Diapazon newspaper.

According to witnesses, the two-year-old Ayana fell out of a balcony on the 6th floor and plummeted to the concrete below on Saturday evening.



Paramedics rushed the little one to a hospital after the falling. Doctors say it is a miracle as the girl only suffered only internal injuries, brain contusion and a wound on her chin. Ayana is in stable condition, she even plays with her toys.



Her parents are still in shock after the incident.