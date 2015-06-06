Little girl goes missing in Kostanay (PHOTO)

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A search for missing child is underway in Kostanay city.

Police and community members in Kostanay are searching frantically for a missing seven-year-old Anastasia Sharafutdinova. The little girl has been missing since Friday evening. She was last seen riding her bike near her house, wearing grey top and grey jeans. If you have any information, please call the Kostanay police: 8 (7142) 54 46 10, 8 771 775 28 10, 8 777 363 04 24 or 102. Age: 7 yrs Gender: Female Build: small Eyes: brown Hair: long and dark Lips: normal