ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Search for a three-year-old girl who has gone missing near the Balykty River is still on in Almaty region, Kazinform has learned from the Almaty emergencies department.

The little girl went missing in unclear circumstances on May 13 in the suburbs of Taldykorgan city.



Up to 50 rescuers have been searching for her in the beds of the Balykty and Karatal rivers since Saturday, but to no avail.