Live broadcast of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov's visit to Akorda

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As part of the visit, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to hold bilateral talks. The sides will focus on the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest as well as the prospects of development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.