EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Live broadcast of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov's visit to Akorda

    Live
    Фото: Kazinform

    President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As part of the visit, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to hold bilateral talks. The sides will focus on the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest as well as the prospects of development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence
    Ильзат Сафаргалиев
    Author
    Ильзат Сафаргалиев
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!