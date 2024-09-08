LIVE: Opening of the V World Nomad Games

Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games.

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana from September 8-13.

97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The Games’ total money prize is estimated at 253 million tenge. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex. According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels. The number of search queries for plane tickets to Kazakhstan, including domestic flights, has risen by 13.4% year-over-year in October 2023 and September 2024. The most significant increase of 24.5% was recorded in July this year, just two months before the Games, compared to a month before.