Live: State visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays a state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Recently the Akorda press service announced a series of upcoming events with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan on August 7-8.

On August 9, the Kazakh capital will welcome the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Presidents of Central Asian Countries, the Akorda press service reports.

The previous 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States took place in Dushanbe, the Republic of Tajikistan.

Yesterday several documents were signed following the meeting of the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council held in Astana.