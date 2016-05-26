EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    LIVE VIDEO: Kazakh President attends plenary session at 9th Astana Economic Forum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Watch President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participate in the plenary session within the framework of the IX Astana Economic Forum.

    Participating in the session are world's well-known experts, politicians, businessmen and heads of large financial institutions, namely WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma and many others.
    Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director, is expected to take the floor during the session.

    Tags:
    Economy Astana Economic Forum Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!