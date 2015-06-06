LONDON. KAZINFORM - Raheem Sterling is open to a move to Manchester United, although the player is concerned how the transfer would be received given the fierce rivalry between the clubs.

The Liverpool winger is aware of United's interest and would be keen to explore joining and working under Louis van Gaal. Although relations between Liverpool and United are cordial the competition between English football's two most successful clubs and the enmity between their supporters mean no footballer has moved between them since 1964. Then, Phil Chisnall was transferred from Old Trafford to Anfield. Seventy-seven years have passed since a player has gone the other way, Allenby Chilton joining United from Liverpool in 1938. Van Gaal is an admirer of Sterling's pace and willingness to beat opponents and break a game open. The manager's preferred formation is 4-3-3 and Sterling has shown he can play in any position across the front, and as a No10. Two seasons ago Brendan Rodgers positioned him as a No10 against United in the league fixture at Old Trafford and Sterling proved a revelation. This flexibility is another attraction for Van Gaal, and the Dutchman is also keen to work with young players who possess immense potential he can develop, as Sterling does, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. If United were to firm up their interest by making a formal bid it would test the resolve of Liverpool as selling one of their few A-list players to their greatest rival would be ill-received by fans. Rodgers, the Liverpool manager, has insisted Sterling will still be at Anfield after the summer transfer window closes. Any offer from United may start a bidding war, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also admirers of Sterling. As the player is intent on leaving, Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's owner, may decide a sale is the most pragmatic solution. From this perspective a United offer would be welcome as it would help drive up the price. Sterling has turned down a £100,000-a-week offer from Liverpool, stating he wants to depart and play for a club that can match his trophy-winning ambition. United are back in the Champions League next season and Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, has stated the club must challenge on all fronts. United could also afford to offer Sterling a wage in the region of £140,000 a week. On 1 August United's world record £750m, 10-year kit deal with Adidas starts.