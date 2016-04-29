LONDON. KAZINFORM - Liverpool have been told they must pay Burnley up to £8m for striker Danny Ings, a record for a tribunal ruling, BBC reported Friday.

The fee is made up of a £6.5m guaranteed payment, with another £1.5m through various add-ons.

England international Ings, 23, moved from Burnley to Liverpool last summer, when his contract ended.

However, a tribunal was needed as the two clubs could not agree a compensation figure for the former Bournemouth player.

Under current rules, clubs must pay compensation for players under the age of 24 who are out of contract.

Burnley will also receive 20% of any profit on a future sale.

Bournemouth, who sold Ings to Burnley for £1m in August 2011, will receive a proportion of the fee, expected to be about £200,000.Burnley chief executive David Baldwin said: "This is an unprecedented record payment for training compensation and not a transfer fee.

"As the initial fee decided by the committee represents almost double the previous record for a tribunal, this fully justifies our decision to press ahead with what we felt was a fair reflection of the part Burnley played in Danny's development."

The previous record compensation fee was the £3.5m Chelsea were instructed to pay Manchester City in 2009 for striker Daniel Sturridge.

That sum that rose to £8.3m following add-ons and a sell-on fee incorporated in the deal that took the England striker to Liverpool in 2013.

A statement from Liverpool said: "We are pleased for Danny Ings, in particular, that this chapter is now complete and he can look forward to a long and successful career at Liverpool."

Ings scored 21 goals as Burnley were promoted to the Premier League in 2014 and 11 in the top flight last season.

He scored three in eight appearances for Liverpool before suffering a knee injury which has kept him out of action since October.