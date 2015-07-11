EN
    20:22, 11 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel signs new contract

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has signed a new contract with the club.

    Slovakia international Skrtel, 30, had one year to run on his current deal but the Reds have not disclosed the length of his new contract. Skrtel has made 293 appearances for the club since joining in 2008 from Zenit St-Petersburg. The news comes after an announcement earlier on Friday that Jordan Henderson has been appointed Liverpool's new captain. Source: BBC

