Liverpool enjoy 2019 with continental treble

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Liverpool enjoyed the glory in 2019 with their stunning performance, as being the only English club in history performing a continental treble.

Liverpool topped the European and international competitions with the team’s successes in UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, Anadolu Agency reports.

Led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League title in June, after beating another English club, Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0 in the final.

The victory in Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium brought the sixth Champions League trophy to the Reds in their history.

In addition to their Champions League success, the British team also bagged the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties in Istanbul's Vodafone Park Stadium to capture the Super Cup.

The all-English final, which featured 2019 Champions League winners Liverpool and 2019 Europa League champs Chelsea, saw a hard-fought competition throughout as the 120-minute clash ended 2-2.

Following the Super Cup triumph against Chelsea, Liverpool became the best team in Europe for 2019.

The defending Champions League winners also advanced into the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals in December.

Liverpool first defeated Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 in the semis in Qatar, then they won against Brazilian club Flamengo 1-0 in the final to earn their first FIFA Club World Cup title.

The FIFA Club World Cup was founded in 2000 and is organized by football's global governing body. The winners of six continental confederations as well as the league champion of the host nation take part in the international tournament.

- Liverpool loses domestic title to Man City

In 2019, Liverpool reigned Europe and the world but the team set their eyes on the English Premier League title as well.

However Manchester City were the Premier League victors in May.

The Man City finished the season 1 point ahead of Liverpool with 98 points. Liverpool failed to win the nail-biting title race in the league.

The Reds have been long craving for the Premier League triumph as they last grabbed it three decades ago, in 1990.

Separately, Liverpool's centre-back, Virgil van Dijk from the Netherlands, was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

In August, the 28-year-old beat superstars, Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, to become the number one footballer of the season.

The Dutch international has been regarded as an integral part of Liverpool, helping the Reds win the Champions League and Super Cup trophies in 2019.

According to Transfermarkt, a football data website, van Dijk has a market value of $114 million -- 13th highest valued player in that category -- making him the most valuable central defender across the globe.

In this category van Dijk is followed by Real Madrid's French center back Raphael Varane, whose value is $91.2 million.