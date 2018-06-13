EN
    15:48, 13 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Loan agr't between Kazakhstan and IBRD ratified

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State ratified the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Akorda press service reports. 

    The text of the Law "On Ratification of the Loan Agreement (Secondary Education Modernization Project) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development" is published in the print media.

