    12:14, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Local emergency declared as floods hit a district in Karaganda region

    Floods hit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Karaganda region

    Shetskiy district in Karaganda region declared a local natural emergency as 40 houses in four villages were flooded, and over 300 people were evacuated, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    292 people, including 114 kids, were evacuated from the villages of Kairakty, Aksu, Krasnaya Polyana, and Deripsal to safer places. They will return home when authorities say it is safe and the water level drops, the akimat said in a statement.

    Floods hit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Karaganda region

    5,190 bags full of sand were placed, and 13,500 cubic meters of water were pumped away for the past 24 hours. 273 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment were deployed in flood mitigation works in the affected areas.

    Floods hit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Karaganda region

    The emergencies department launched a 27/7 hotline call service 8 -72- 12- 51- 11- 10.

    On March 30 a local emergency was declared in the city of Temirtau due to drinking water supply pipeline disruption. Floods are hampering the efforts to repair the pipeline section that provides the residents of the right bank of the city with water.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
