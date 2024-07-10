EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:51, 10 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Locarno Film Festival to screen Kazakhstan’s film Joqtau

    Joqtau
    Photo credit: Temirlan Nassyrov

    Joqtau, the directorial debut of Kazakhstan’s Aruan Anartay, was included in the Cinema Of The Present competition program of the Locarno Film Festival. The Locarno Film Festival is one of the largest festivals held annually in Locarno, Switzerland. It was founded in 1946, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    On July 10 the Festival announced the 2024 line-up on its official website.

    Joqtau
    Photo credit: Temirlan Nassyrov

    The road movie tells the story of a trip around Kazakhstan's steppe and remote areas that tests the main characters' ties, views, principles, and values for strength.

    The film stars an honored figure of Kazakhstan, Isbek Abilmazhinov, known for his roles in Qash, Time of Patriots, and Keeper films, Yermek Shynbolatov who gained his fame after playing in Dastur, Kazakhstan's horror movie, and Irina Balkova.

    Joqtau Film
    Photo credit: Bauyrzhan Sabitov

    The film will compete in several international festivals in the few years to come. It will be premiered and released in Kazakhstan soon. The film is made with the support of the National Cinema Support State Center and the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

    The 77th Locarno Film Festival will be held from 7 to 17 August 2024. Each film in the competitive sections may have up to five public screenings during the festival.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Cinematography
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x