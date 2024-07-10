Locarno Film Festival to screen Kazakhstan’s film Joqtau

Joqtau, the directorial debut of Kazakhstan’s Aruan Anartay, was included in the Cinema Of The Present competition program of the Locarno Film Festival. The Locarno Film Festival is one of the largest festivals held annually in Locarno, Switzerland. It was founded in 1946, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On July 10 the Festival announced the 2024 line-up on its official website.

Photo credit: Temirlan Nassyrov

The road movie tells the story of a trip around Kazakhstan's steppe and remote areas that tests the main characters' ties, views, principles, and values for strength.

The film stars an honored figure of Kazakhstan, Isbek Abilmazhinov, known for his roles in Qash, Time of Patriots, and Keeper films, Yermek Shynbolatov who gained his fame after playing in Dastur, Kazakhstan's horror movie, and Irina Balkova.

Photo credit: Bauyrzhan Sabitov

The film will compete in several international festivals in the few years to come. It will be premiered and released in Kazakhstan soon. The film is made with the support of the National Cinema Support State Center and the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival will be held from 7 to 17 August 2024. Each film in the competitive sections may have up to five public screenings during the festival.