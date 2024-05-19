Location of Iranian President's helicopter still unknown amid rescue efforts

The exact location of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which experienced a rough landing in northwestern Iran, is still unknown as search and rescue teams are braving adverse weather conditions and challenging terrain to locate the site, according to a report, IRNA reports.

"The weather is extremely foggy, which is making the rescue efforts very difficult. The exact location of the President's helicopter is still unknown," an IRIB News correspondent reported from the area where it is believed that the incident has occured.

"New rescue teams and some mountaineers have joined the search and rescue operation."

The reporter added, "The weather is bitterly cold; due to the poor weather conditions, air search and helicopter flights are not possible, and the rescue is being carried out on the ground."

The search and rescue teams have reached the location where it was suspected that the President's helicopter had been forced to make emergency landing, but heavy rain and mud are making it difficult for vehicles and personnel to traverse, the reporter said.

The search area is in the highlands and it is not possible to access the location by vehicle, so the rescue workers are forced to move on foot, slowing the pace of the rescue and relief operation, he added.

The incident happened on Sunday in Dizmar forest between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azerbaijan province as the president was returning from an event to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The rescue teams are facing significant challenges due to the heavy fog in the remote mountainous region.