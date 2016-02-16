ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the location of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

At the sitting dedicated to development of Almaty and preparation for holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek noted that the decision to leave the National Bank in Almaty gave an additional impetus for development of business.

"There's no point in relocation of the National Bank to Astana now. However, the location of the National Bank does not mean anything for business globally. So, it is not essential," the President said.