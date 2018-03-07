Location of new Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is now known where the building of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan will be constructed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Tajik side will provide us with 1 hectare of land as a place for the construction of the Kazakh Embassy on Somoni Avenue in Dushanbe. The term of the lease is 49 years, and the rental fee will amount to 1 somonis per year, " Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov told a plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

In turn, according to the minister, Kazakhstan will provide a 1-hectare land on Shamshi Qaldayaqov Street in Astana. The lease term is 49 years, the rent fee is 1 tenge per year.

The minister also recalled that in 2010, the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed the Agreement on the mutual allocation of land plots for the construction of the diplomatic missions.

"This agreement is a crucial document that stipulates the presence and operation of the diplomatic missions in both countries," he added.