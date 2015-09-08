EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:26, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Locomotive, cargo train collide in Shymkent (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A locomotive and a cargo train have collided in the suburb of Shymkent city this morning.

    According to reports, the accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. As a result of the collision, the locomotive and three empty carriages derailed. One of the locals Kanat Akseitov told Kazinform correspondent that he woke up early in the morning due to strange noise. "I went out to see what happened. It turned out it was the sound of the collision," he said. No casualties were reported. A special commission was formed to determine the cause of the accident.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!