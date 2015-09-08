Locomotive, cargo train collide in Shymkent (PHOTO)

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A locomotive and a cargo train have collided in the suburb of Shymkent city this morning.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. As a result of the collision, the locomotive and three empty carriages derailed. One of the locals Kanat Akseitov told Kazinform correspondent that he woke up early in the morning due to strange noise. "I went out to see what happened. It turned out it was the sound of the collision," he said. No casualties were reported. A special commission was formed to determine the cause of the accident.