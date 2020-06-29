EN
    Locust swarms spotted in southern Nepal

    None
    None
    KATHMANDU. KAZIZNFORM Nepalese officials confirmed on Saturday that swarms of desert locusts, which ravage crops and jeopardize food security, have entered the country.

    After an absence of more than two decades, locusts (short-horned grasshoppers) have been spotted in Nepal's southern plains of Bara, Sarlahi, Parsa and Rupandehi districts on Saturday morning, Hari Bahadur KC, spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, told Efe .


