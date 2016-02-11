ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler hopes that the upcoming Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade fight in April will sell out, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Gennady sold out the Madison Garden for his fight with Lemieux, but he lives in L.A., he looks at it as a hometown fight, clearly he's a favorite of the Mexican fan base," Loeffler told to USA Today. "And we expect a full house at The Forum on April 23. We sold 12,700 tickets last time for Monroe."

"L.A. fans are really looking forward to his homecoming back in L.A. He trains at Big Bear, and L.A.'s really been his home base. He's become as popular in New York as he has in L.A., and that's a credit to his style inside the ring and his character outside the ring," Loeffler added.