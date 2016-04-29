Loeffler: If Brook is serious, we can negotiate the fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler said that if IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (36-0, 25 KOs) is serious about stepping into the ring with Triple G, he is eager to negotiate the fight, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

"If Kell is really serious, it would be something to discuss," Loeffler said. "Brook is one of the best fighters in the sport. He's at 147 lbs and Gennady is at 160 so the only question we have is about the weight."

"A lot of great welterweights have fought at middleweight - a classic example is Sugar Ray Leonard, who moved up to 160 lbs to beat Marvin Hagler. Brook's win over Shawn Porter was fantastic - I rated Porter as one of the best welterweights in the division so for Brook to come to America and beat him speaks volumes," Loeffler was quoted by Boxingscene as saying.



Right after Amir Khan revealed his move from welterweight to middleweight division to challenge WBC champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez at 155, Brook announced he was willing to fight Golovkin.