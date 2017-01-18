Loeffler: No problem with insurance for Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions doesn't think there will be any problems in obtaining insurance for the upcoming Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs fight on March 18, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"It was a lot of work to put it together but it was never a question whether each guy wanted the fight. Both guys wanted to prove that they were the best and the winner really comes out of the best in the division and cements their status as a superstar. Once we announced this fight, reaction from fans and media have been tremendous," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com.



Insurance requirements have changed dramatically in New York over the past couple of months. The minimums in the coverage were raised so much that that there was only one boxing event in NYC in the past six months.



Loeffler is confident that will be no problems in obtaining the necessary insurance for the fight.



"I've been in direct contact with the commission, just keeping an eye on how the policies are working out and they have assured me that there is coverage in place by March. There was a big show last Saturday at Barclays and Dibella had insurance in place for that show. By March, we will have everything set by then," he added.