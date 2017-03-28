Loeffler on potential Golovkin vs. Chavez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler has commented on what are the chances of organizing a fight between the Kazakhstani boxer and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Loeffler believes that whoever comes out victorious in Canelo vs. Chavez fight will be a tremendous opponent for Gennady.



The promoter added that the potential fight with Canelo would be the biggest fight in the world of boxing right now.



He said of the bout with Chavez Jr. at 168 lbs: "It will be a huge fight if Chavez can beat Canelo and all of the sudden he's back at the top of this world of boxing. Chavez is a lot bigger than Canelo and a lot bigger than Golovkin".



Loeffler added that Golovkin's team tried to make the fight with Chavez 2-3 years ago but that didn't work out.



