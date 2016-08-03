Loeffler: Tickets for Golovkin vs. Brook sold out in 11 minutes (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and IBF, IBO and WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin shared a video of his press conference with IBF welterweight champ Kell Brook in London this week via Twitter.

"Great look at my upcoming fight against @SpecialKBrook. Looking forward to a big show at @TheO2. #London," GGG tweeted.



According to Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler, the fight scheduled to take place on September 10 generated intense public interest. All tickets for the Golovkin vs. Brook fight at the O2 Arena in London were sold out in 11 minutes.



This will be the first big fight in the UK for Gennady Golovkin.



